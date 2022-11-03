I helped the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup – Great Azuka

In an interview with GhanaWeb, he explained that his first prophesy changed which he corrected but people did not talk about the second prophesy on how Ghana can qualify.

"Anyone who follows me knows that if I say something today and it changes(in the spiritual realm) I will come and say it. And if I say it and add that I can let you qualify, I can. It was at that point that I released that I was a champion in Ghana."

"I said that Nigeria say they will score two goals in Kumasi but we have come against that. For Ghana, we had no goal so it will end in a draw and it will even rain, but I'll halt the rain until the end of the match. The game ended in a draw and it rained but no one talked about it."

He claimed to have warned Ghana about a goalkeeper conceding a scrappy goal in the game.

"I also said that (in the return leg) I saw that the Ghanaian goalkeeper have fumbled a shot and conceded, so I told them to pray and overturn it. You saw the goalkeeper fumbled Partey's shot."

In his first prophecy on Accra FM, Azuka said he saw Nigeria celebrating.

“Do you know that I have already watched Ghana’s game against Nigeria and I saw the Nigerians jubilating after the two games and that means that the Black Stars will not qualify,” he said in an interview on Accra FM.