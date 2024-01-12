I never said I had President Akufo-Addo in my pockets – Kwasi Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi made the statement while speaking on Starr Chart, addressing the controversial documentary released by Anas in 2018 that led to his ban from football.

“I never said that [President Akufo-Addo was in my pocket],” Nyantakyi asserted. “You see the propaganda. I never said that.”

He explained that he had business discussions with individuals who presented themselves as investors interested in building a $2 billion refinery in Ghana, and he saw nothing wrong with introducing them to politicians.

“I said that I am a Ghanaian, I know politicians and once they want to invest I can lead them to these politicians and I don’t think there was anything bad about that,” Nyantakyi clarified.

The former Wa All Stars owner maintained that he did not engage in any illegal activities and was unfairly targeted in the documentary.

“These are people who falsely represented themselves as large business conglomerates and that they could build a refinery in Ghana, which cost over $2 billion and that is how it all came about,” he added.