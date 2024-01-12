He said the allegation made by award-winning investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his ‘Number 12’ documentary is completely false.
I never said I had President Akufo-Addo in my pockets – Kwasi Nyantakyi
Kwasi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association has disclosed that he has never said he has an influence on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
Nyantakyi made the statement while speaking on Starr Chart, addressing the controversial documentary released by Anas in 2018 that led to his ban from football.
“I never said that [President Akufo-Addo was in my pocket],” Nyantakyi asserted. “You see the propaganda. I never said that.”
He explained that he had business discussions with individuals who presented themselves as investors interested in building a $2 billion refinery in Ghana, and he saw nothing wrong with introducing them to politicians.
“I said that I am a Ghanaian, I know politicians and once they want to invest I can lead them to these politicians and I don’t think there was anything bad about that,” Nyantakyi clarified.
The former Wa All Stars owner maintained that he did not engage in any illegal activities and was unfairly targeted in the documentary.
“These are people who falsely represented themselves as large business conglomerates and that they could build a refinery in Ghana, which cost over $2 billion and that is how it all came about,” he added.
Nyantakyi was banned for life by FIFA due to his involvement in the scandal, but the ban was later reduced to 15 years upon appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. President Akufo-Addo had ordered Nyantakyi’s arrest before the release of the documentary, with then-Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor stating on Peace FM, that Nyantakyi had engaged in influence peddling using the name of the President.
