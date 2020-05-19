Making their debut on the world stage, the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 loss to Italy, with Andrea Pirlo and Vicenzo Iaquinta getting the goals.

Kuffour was one of the Ghana’s most experienced players during the tournament which was hosted in Germany.

But despite putting up a commanding performance in defence, he was culpable for Italy’s second goal.

Samuel Osei Kuffour

The former Bayern Munich star’s mistimed back pass allowed Iaquinta to steal the ball, before rounding Richard Kingson to score.

While Kuffour was criticised for his blunder, the former defender believes he was Ghana’s best player during the game.

“It was amazing to play in the 2006 World Cup. We were determined to make history and playing the Round of 16 in the first for me was a history,” he told GTV.

“I was the best player on the pitch against Italy but it was unfortunate I committed that mistake.

“I apologize to the team after the game. What happened to me can happen to every player but I am happy as a player because I have played in every competition organized by FIFA."

Despite losing their first game, the Black Stars defeated both Czech Republic and the USA to advance to the round of 16, where they lost to Brazil.