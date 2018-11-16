I will be back to my very best: Christian Atsu

news

Christian Atsu is hopeful, he will be back to his devasting form in due course for both club and country.

The Newcastle United midfielder is out of form due to injury worries, resulting in lack of much playing time at the Magpies.

Atsu has admitted he is struggling due to injuries, but believes he will be back to the level where he belongs.

“I need to give everything and work harder because, at the start of the season, I was not in good shape,” said Atsu, who is currently on international duty with Ghana preparing for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Ethiopia. “I am still getting my fitness back to where I want it to be.

“I am really working hard, and I am confident this is going to be a good season. I know I can get back to my best form.

“It has been more difficult to recover than I thought it would be. To be fair, it has been very difficult to come back from the injury. That is normal though. It was a knee injury, and they are always difficult to recover from. With time, I am going to be back to my very best football.”

Christian Atsu is expected to start for the Black Stars in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia this Sunday.