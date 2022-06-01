I’m enjoying the food in Ghana – Tariq Lamptey

Lamptey’s arrival has further heightened reports that he has agreed switch nationalities to play for the Black Stars.

However, speaking to Joy Sports’ Gary Al-Smith, the defender said he’s in Ghana to see his friends, family and do some charity works.

Despite not being in the country for long, Lamptey revealed that he’s already loving the Ghanaian food.

“It feels good to be back, it’s nice and hot. There is some good food and I am enjoying that,” he is quoted as saying.

“To be honest, I just came back for holiday. Obviously, it’s been a good but long season so I just came to get some rest, some sun – I’ve come to see some family and friends that I have not seen for a while. I’m taking this opportunity just to relax and whine down after a long season.”

Lamptey is one of the foreign-born players on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), with the FA aiming to beef up the Black Stars squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He was handed a call-up to England’s U21 side ahead of their Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia in June.