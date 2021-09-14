‘I’m grateful to Akufo-Addo, GFA’ – CK Akonnor breaks silence after Black Stars dismissal

In a statement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Akonnor’s two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, have also been fired.

Pulse Ghana

Breaking his silence after his dismissal, the 47-year-old took to his Twitter page to post a farewell message.

Akonnor expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Sports for the opportunity to serve.

He also thanked ex-Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, the leadership of the GFA and the players he worked with for their support.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko boss further wished the Black Stars well in their future endeavours.

“I’m grateful to H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Sports Ministry, my former boss Kwesi Appiah, the leadership of the GFA, colleagues I worked with, players and Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve. Wishing the team all the best Thank you Ghana,” he tweeted.

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Ashanti Gold manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.