I’m ready to play for the Black Stars – English-born Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo declares

Evans Annang

In-form Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo has formally declared his intentions to suit up for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Antoine Semenyo has 10 goal contributions for Bristol City this season
He said he took that decision before the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria, however, injury derailed that dream.

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM in Accra, Semenyo said he has had opportunities to play for the English national team but he has chosen Ghana.

I was always ready to play for Ghana, I have always wanted to play for Ghana but it was the timing.” He said.

“I just needed to get a bit of form and experience before coming to play for Ghana.

“I’ve had offers from England but Ghana is where I belong.”

Semenyo is also hoping to get a call-up to play in the AFCON qualifiers which begin in June.

Semenyo with his award for Championship Player of the month for January
“I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the AFCON qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent,” Semenyo said.

“I haven’t established myself to the Ghana fans and coach so I want to play as many games so I can show the people what I can do.”

He has been in imperious form for Bristol City in the Championship this season and has 10 goal contributions thus far.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

