I’m ready to play for the Black Stars – English-born Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo declares

Speaking in an interview with Happy FM in Accra, Semenyo said he has had opportunities to play for the English national team but he has chosen Ghana.

I was always ready to play for Ghana, I have always wanted to play for Ghana but it was the timing.” He said.

“I just needed to get a bit of form and experience before coming to play for Ghana.

“I’ve had offers from England but Ghana is where I belong.”

Semenyo is also hoping to get a call-up to play in the AFCON qualifiers which begin in June.

“I have followed the Black Stars all my life. I always follow the AFCON qualifiers. I am hoping to come for the qualifiers in June. I am ready physically, and mentally to play on the African continent,” Semenyo said.

“I haven’t established myself to the Ghana fans and coach so I want to play as many games so I can show the people what I can do.”