Abedi Pele

Issah Ahmed shied away from naming his Ghana’s all-time XI, probably to avoid any backlash but he opted for a five-aside-team.

Asamoah Gyan

He preferred in his all-star five-aside-team his former playing mates in the Black Stars.

Ahmed selected himself, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien and Asamoah Gyan.

Sulley Muntari

The former Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics defender added that the player that he looked up to at the developmental stages of his career was Thomas Hammond, a former Hearts of Oak defender.

Issah Ahmed was part of the Black Stars team that played in both the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Egypt and Germany, respectively.