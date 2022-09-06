Eric Bailly tells Manchester United to stop 'favouring' English players

Bailly joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan that will see him stay in France until the summer of 2023.

However, the defender has made a shocking claim that United has prioritised playing English players at the club.

The 28-year-old has struggled for game time under three managers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Erik Ten Hag, who has now sanctioned a loan move for the African star.

Bailly makes shocking claim

Ahead of his return to England on Champions League duty with his new club, Marseille, the centre-back didn't hold back on his time in Manchester.

“The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance," Bailly said per Manchester Evening News via The Times.

"[The club should] encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised."

“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily [Erik] Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.”

On why he left despite assurances from Ten Hag

The Ivorian added that he spoke to the new manager, Ten Hag, who assured him of game time but he didn't want a bit-part role at the club.

“I met Erik Ten Hag in the dressing room at the end of last season when he went to sign his contract,” Bailly added. “I was packing my things because my intention was to leave, but he told me he wanted me to stay because he was going to give minutes to everyone."

"I agreed to do the summer tour with United, and he kept his word, but I don’t want to play every now and then. I want to do it every week and feel important. I want to get my confidence back.”