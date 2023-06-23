Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper joins Scottish club Hibernian FC

Wollacott joined Charlton just last year, having impressed at League Two side Swindon Town, where he was among the club’s best players.

However, his spell with Charlton was cut short by a finger injury, which also ruled him out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Despite returning to full fitness in the tail end of the 2022/23 season, Wollacott was unable to reclaim his position as no.1 at both club and international level.

His move to Hibernian is expected to boost his game time, with the club announcing that he has already joined his teammates in pre-season.

“We are delighted to complete the permanent signing of Ghanaian international Jojo Wollacott!” a statement from Hibernian said.

“The goalkeeper joins Hibs from Charlton Athletic for undisclosed terms and has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal.

“Straight off the back of being on international duty with the Black Stars, Jojo has joined up with Goalkeeping Coach Stuart Garden and his teammates to prepare for the upcoming cinch Premiership campaign.”

AFP

Meanwhile, Hibernian Manager Lee Johnson commented: “We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the Club and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana.