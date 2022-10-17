Joseph Paintsil: Ghanaian winger makes injury return in Genk’s away win

Paintsil subsequently missed three weeks of action and was out of matches against Gent, KV Oostende and Kortrijk.

However, the Ghanaian winger made his injury return on Saturday as Gent recorded a narrow 1-0 victory against OH Leuven.

He replaced Bilal El Khannouss in the 59th minute of the game, and his presence was felt in the final 30 minutes.

In a post on Twitter, the winger expressed his delight to return from injury, saying: "Feels good to be back! Another 3 points in the bag.”

Paintsil was in imperious form before his injury and currently has four goals and two assists from nine matches this season.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo recently defended his decision to drop the in-form Paintsil from the Black Stars squad, insisting “at the moment I see others ahead of him.”

Paintsil’s omission from Ghana’s squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua last month raised a few eyebrows due to the winger’s impressive form.

The former Tema Youth star has been a member of the Black Stars for some time now and was one of the bright spots from the team’s poor showing at AFCON 2021.