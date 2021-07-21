Kamaldeen Sulemana: Expect plenty of goals from me at Stade Rennes

The 19-year-old moved from Nordsjaelland to Rennes on Friday, July 16, 2021, after completing his medical earlier in the day.

And he has already been talking big following his €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses) to Rennes.

“I am very direct, I am fast and skill and can also score a lot of goals. Fans looking at me should be expecting goals,” he said after his unveiling.

Meanwhile, former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has sent his good wishes to Kamaldeen as he begins a new adventure.

Essien, currently a coach at Nordsjaelland and having managed Kamaldeen for a brief period, wished him good luck.

In a post on Instagram, the former Chelsea star shared a photo with the newly-signed Rennes winger, accompanied by an upbeat message.

“Wishing you all the best Kamaldeen Sulemana in your new club Stade Rennes. Good luck,” Essien wrote.