RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Expect plenty of goals from me at Stade Rennes

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian teen sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana has promised to score lots of goals at his new club Stade Rennes.

Kamaldeen Sulemana: Expect plenty of goals from me at Stade Rennes
Kamaldeen Sulemana: Expect plenty of goals from me at Stade Rennes

Kamaldeen became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer and second most expensive African teenager following his move to the French side.

Recommended articles

The 19-year-old moved from Nordsjaelland to Rennes on Friday, July 16, 2021, after completing his medical earlier in the day.

twitter.com

And he has already been talking big following his €21 million (€15 million upfront and $5 million in bonuses) to Rennes.

“I am very direct, I am fast and skill and can also score a lot of goals. Fans looking at me should be expecting goals,” he said after his unveiling.

Meanwhile, former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has sent his good wishes to Kamaldeen as he begins a new adventure.

Essien, currently a coach at Nordsjaelland and having managed Kamaldeen for a brief period, wished him good luck.

www.instagram.com

In a post on Instagram, the former Chelsea star shared a photo with the newly-signed Rennes winger, accompanied by an upbeat message.

“Wishing you all the best Kamaldeen Sulemana in your new club Stade Rennes. Good luck,” Essien wrote.

As it stands, Amad Diallo is the only teenager who cost more than Kamaldeen, after the Ivorian completed a move from Atalanta to Manchester United for £37 million.

Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston were the best teammates for a striker

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)

‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)

I’ll do whatever to evict my ex-wife from East Legon mansion – Odartey Lamptey

I’ll do whatever to evict my ex-wife from East Legon mansion – Odartey Lamptey