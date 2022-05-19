Kevin-Prince Boateng is a good guy – Asamoah Gyan

Despite playing for Germany at youth level, the former AC Milan star pledged his allegiance to Ghana in 2010 and went on to feature at two World Cups.

Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2014, registering two goals in that time.

Pulse Ghana

He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament, where he reportedly had a bust-up with coach Kwesi Appiah.

Discussing the 35-year-old, Gyan said Boateng wasn’t given a place in the national team on a silver platter and that he had to fight to earn it.

“Kevin Prince Boateng is a good guy. The first time he came in he told me how much he loved Ghana and that he was in the stadium to watch us in 2006,” Gyan said on Asaase Radio, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“Kevin Prince Boateng came and showed what he could do. Those are the kinds of players I’d like to acknowledge. He was not in the plans of the coach, he had to fight his way in.”