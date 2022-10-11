Kevin-Prince Boateng becomes first black ambassador for Berlin ahead of Euro 2024

Pulse Ghana

Boateng was born in Berlin and it was in the city that he first developed a love for football after joining Hertha Berlin as a seven-year-old.

Despite going on to feature for several teams across Europe, the forward returned to his boyhood club as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

He started his career at Hertha in 1994 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

Although he switched nationality from Germany to play for Ghana in 2010, Boateng has always had a connection with the city of his birth.

As an ambassador for Berlin at Euro 2024, the former AC Milan star will help to market the city to fans and brands who want to visit for the tournament.

“The first dark-skinned ambassador for the city of Berlin. We have made history,” a delighted Boateng wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, he stated: “It's official: I am the new ambassador for the City of Berlin at UEFA Euro 2024 in my home country. Looking forward to welcoming guests from all over Europe to my hometown.

“It is a very special honor to represent the city that gave me everything 18 years ago. She's the cornerstone of my career today. Time to give back to the city. I'm looking forward to the new task.

“Above all, I am happy to present the Sportmetropole Berlin at its best. Thank you. Thank you to the people who have always believed in me and supported me this far. This is Berlin!”

Meanwhile, the Sports Senator for Berlin, Iris Spranger, said Boateng was chosen as ambassador due to his roots and commitment towards social issues.