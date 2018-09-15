Kevin Prince Boateng: Ronaldo will score 30 goals for Juventus

news

Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to hit his usual 30-goal mark for Juventus in the ongoing Italian Serie A, though he hopes he doesn't start scoring against them on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon D'or joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid this summer, but has failed to his name on the score-sheet in his first three Serie A games.

But Boateng believes the Portuguese superstar will hit usual scoring heights but hopes he doesn't start on Sunday when his side engage the league champions on matchday 4 of the campaign.

“He just needs to break his duck,” Boateng told Sky.

“After that he’ll get his usual 30 goals per season, but I hope he doesn’t start against us. We’ll need to play the perfect match against Juve and hope they’re not at their best.”