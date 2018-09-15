Pulse.com.gh logo
Kevin Prince Boateng: Ronaldo will score 30 goals for Juventus


Serie A Kevin Prince Boateng: Ronaldo will score 30 goals for Juventus

play

Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to hit his usual 30-goal mark for Juventus in the ongoing Italian Serie A, though he hopes he doesn't start scoring against them on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon D'or joined the Bianconeri from Real Madrid this summer, but has failed to his name on the score-sheet in his first three Serie A games.

But Boateng believes the Portuguese superstar will hit usual scoring heights but hopes he doesn't start on Sunday when his side engage the league champions on matchday 4 of the campaign.

“He just needs to break his duck,” Boateng told Sky.

“After that he’ll get his usual 30 goals per season, but I hope he doesn’t start against us. We’ll need to play the perfect match against Juve and hope they’re not at their best.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Football

Birmingham manager Garry Monk, pictured January 2017, was far from despondent over the outcome, having been encouraged by much of the Blues' play against their local rivals
Football Birmingham denied by Baggies in Midlands derby draw
Celtic's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured September 2, 2018, was unhappy with the referee's decision to show French midfielder Ntcham a second yellow card for a tackle in the 36th minute
Football Celtic boss Rodgers laments 'poor officiating' in St Mirren stalemate
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists midfielder Paul Pogba is happy at Old Trafford
Football Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
GHALCA confirms GHC 40,000 as prize money for winner of ‘The StarTimes Cup’
Competition GHALCA confirms GHC 40,000 as prize money for winner of ‘The StarTimes Cup’
