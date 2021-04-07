Klopp says Liverpool Champions League comeback will be tough at empty Anfield

"Of course, it is completely different," said Klopp. "Completely different.

"If you want to have some emotional memories, then you watch the Barcelona game back and 80 percent of this game was the atmosphere in the stadium, so yes, we have to do it without that.

"But it is not that I sit here and think, 'Comebacks are our thing, we do it all the time'. We did from time to time but we always had supporters in the stadium.

"We don't have that this time so I don't know if we can do it, but I can promise you we will give it a proper try."

The other factor counting against Klopp's men is their shocking recent home form, which has torpedoed their Premier League title defence.