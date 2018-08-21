Pulse.com.gh logo
Kotoko take on Hearts in October to honour of ex-President Kufour


Rival clubs Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will do battle to renew their rivalry on 28th October in a charity game to raise money for the John Agyekum Kufour Foundation.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be hosting Accra Hearts of Oak on 28th October, 2018 in a testimonial match for President John Agyekum Kufuor in Kumasi to mark his 80 birthday which falls in November and to also raise funds for the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation.

The matches will be played in a home and away basis. The first leg will be honoured in October 28, but the date for the return fixture hasn’t been fixed yet and also the prize money for both sides was not declared.

The John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation which seeks to raise GH¢80 million cedis ($15 million) to commemorate the upcoming 80th birthday of former President Kufuor on December 8 has recruited the two glamour clubs in Ghana to faceoff over two-legs for a charitable cause in a clash christened: JA Kufuor Cup.

The charity match dubbed the JA Kufuor Cup was launched on Monday 20th August at the residence of the former president in Accra.

John Agyekum Kufuor in a speech said football over the years has been a tool for uniting people and expressed his joy for such a special moment to honour him via a football game.

Several dignitaries were in attendance including, Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah, Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, just to mention but a few.

