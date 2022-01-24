‘Kurt Okraku loves Ghana, don’t crucify him over one bad moment’ – Nigeria FA President

However, giving his opinion on the matter, Pinnick said the GFA boss rather deserves the support of everyone.

“Kurt [Okraku] loves Ghana and I think he should be supported. In life, you have your bad days and your good days. This is just one of the bad times of Ghana,” the NFF boss told Joy Sports.

“They [Ghana] just qualified among the ten teams for the World Cup against South Africa. They did very well so it is not just one bad moment that they [Ghanaians] will crucify him because if you keep doing that, you keep crucifying administrators. Kurt is someone that is so loved by all his colleagues A to Z.”

Meanwhile, Okraku has already indicated that he has no intention of resigning from his [osition as GFA President.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM last week, he noted that this was the time to stick together in making the national team great again.

"I don't think it is a topic that we should discuss. In 2006, we exited at the group phase and we never called for the heads of the people in charge,” he said.

"We have played in two finals and after failing to win the trophy nobody called for the exit of people.

"I know people are angry by the performance of the team but I don't think asking me to resign is the right thing but we have to stick together and fix the situation.”