Watch: Kwaku Bonsam offers his sister to Otto Addo for qualifying Ghana for World Cup

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Hot FM, Kwaku Bonsam expressed his delight at Ghana’s qualification, adding that he was ready to offer his sister to Otto Addo.

"I'm very happy Ghana has qualified for the World Cup. Prior to the match, I said that Ghana was going to qualify. Seriously, I have to congratulate Coach Otto Addo. He has done tremendously well," he said.

“In fact, I am offering my sister, the one with the big butt Akosua Twui, the charcoal seller to the Coach Otto Addo… [I’m] showing my appreciation for guiding the team to qualify for the World Cup."

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to maintain the current technical team until after the World Cup in Qatar.

Pulse Ghana

In February, the GFA announced a quartet of coaches to take charge of the national team following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s disastrous showing at AFCON 2021.

Addo was named as interim coach, Chris Hughton as technical advisor, while George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were also appointed as members of the technical team.

Having visited the Jubilee House on Wednesday at the behest of Akufo-Addo after securing World Cup qualification, the President congratulated the team and urged the GFA to keep the technical staff together.

“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup

“But I hope that Mr. Okraku, [you'll do] whatever you can to keep this team together, at least until Qatar. Then afterwards, we can take the long-term decision,” Akufo-Addo added.