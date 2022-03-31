RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘We could kidnap Otto Addo so that he doesn’t return to Dortmund’ – Akufo-Addo jokes

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has joked that Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo could be kidnapped in Ghana to prevent him from rejoining Borussia Dortmund.

The President said this when Addo and his players visited the Jubilee House following their successful qualification to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Addo and his backroom staff ensured that Ghana didn’t lose to Nigeria over two legs and Akufo-Addo praised the 46-year-old for leading the country back to the World Cup, before joking that Ghanaians would want to see him ditch Dortmund for the Black Stars job.

“I told the coach that he should be careful when he came to Ghana; that he could be kidnapped here and we’ll make it difficult for him to go back to Germany and to Dortmund,” the President joked.

The Black Stars booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

In February, the GFA announced a quartet of coaches to take charge of the national team following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s disastrous showing at AFCON 2021.

Addo was named as interim coach, Chris Hughton as technical advisor, while George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were also appointed as members of the technical team.

Having visited the Jubilee House on Wednesday at the behest of Akufo-Addo after securing World Cup qualification, the President congratulated the team and urged the GFA to keep the technical staff together.

“I’m hoping that the technical team that has been put together for these two matches will at least take us through the World Cup

“But I hope that Mr. Okraku, [you'll do] whatever you can to keep this team together, at least until Qatar. Then afterwards, we can take the long-term decision,” Akufo-Addo added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

