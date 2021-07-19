Kwesi Appiah appointed as manager of newly formed Kenpong Academy

Owner of the club, business mogul Kennedy Agyepong lauded the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as a step in the right direction for the newly formed club.

“We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA”, he is quoted as saying.

Kwesi Appiah will be assisted by former Black Satellites coach, Oti Akenteng as Technical Director.

Pulse Ghana

Appiah led the Ghana Under-23 team, the Black Meteors, to win Gold in the 2011 All Africa Games held in Mozambique.