RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kwesi Appiah appointed as manager of newly formed Kenpong Academy

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has appointed as the new head coach of Kenpong Academy.

Kwesi Appiah loves cars
Kwesi Appiah loves cars

This will be the first for Appiah after he left the senior national team job in 2020.

Recommended articles

Owner of the club, business mogul Kennedy Agyepong lauded the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as a step in the right direction for the newly formed club.

“We are proud and honoured to have you as our Head Coach and may God bless your good works with KFA”, he is quoted as saying.

Kwesi Appiah will be assisted by former Black Satellites coach, Oti Akenteng as Technical Director.

Legacy Debts: Kwesi Appiah was taking winning bonus of $20,000 per game
Legacy Debts: Kwesi Appiah was taking winning bonus of $20,000 per game Pulse Ghana

Appiah led the Ghana Under-23 team, the Black Meteors, to win Gold in the 2011 All Africa Games held in Mozambique.

In 2014, Appiah led Ghana to the World Cup becoming the first black African coach to do so.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

‘I’ve been renting for 8 years; my ex-wife still living in East Legon mansion’ – Odartey Lamptey

England penalty-takers hit by 'disgusting' racist abuse

England forward Marcus Rashford missed in the penalty shoot-out Creator: Frank Augstein