He explained during the launching of his book on Friday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra that he selected the title ‘Leaders don’t have to yell’ because as a leader you need to exercise patience and show respect to the people that you lead in order to get best of them.

“If you have got people under you, yelling at them or shouting at them will not help you to get the results that you need,” he told Pulse Ghana.

“The most important thing is making sure you show respect to them and tell them what you want them to do for you for you to achieve, especially when you are a coach at the Black Stars level, coaching at players with egos and money, so once you yell at them or shout at them, I don’t believe you will get the best out of them."

Kwesi Appiah’s book is a chronicle of his football career from playing days to coaching and the reason why he made certain decisions, especially in his coaching career.

James Kwesi Appiah has coached the Back Stars on two occasions from 2012-2014 and from 2017 to 2019 and he had encounters with big-name players such as Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, etc.

The former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars skipper believes to manage players with egos requires a high level of player man-management to achieve the desired results.

Kwesi Appiah said it was very difficult putting his thought into a book and highlighted some of the challenges he went through.

“The co-author is in the U.S and because of the time difference, it was very difficult having discussions and also I was very busy during the period.

“The co-author sometimes had to move down to Ghana to let us have in-depth discussions on the book,” He said

The launch was attended by several people in the football fraternity and the corporate world as well.

The first book was bought for GHC 10,000 by Kwabena Bamfo (a.k.a Sikkens) and Kwabena Aidoo who was the chairman of the occasion.

Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars skipper who also graced the occasion bought his copy of the book for GHC 5,000.

Although CK Akunnor, the coach of the Black Stars couldn’t attend the book launch a copy was bought on his behalf for GHC 2,000.

The side attraction of the book launch was ‘jama song’ by Die Hard Supporters Group’ to entertain the people who attended the occasion.

