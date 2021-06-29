RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kwesi Nyantakyi: Ex-GFA boss charged with fraud; granted GHc1 million bail

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been slapped with charges of fraud and corruption.

This is in relation to the fallout from the ‘Number 12’ documentary, which exposed corruption in Ghana football.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, Nyantakyi was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, alongside the Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan.

Fomer GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

The report said the two former football administrators pleaded not guilty and have since been granted a GHc1 million bail with three sureties to be justified.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi, ordered the prosecutor to serve the defence lawyers with disclosures and witness statements to the defence before adjourning the case to July 23, 2021.

Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resignation as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team subsequently petitioned FIFA and the Attorney General’s Office to take action against Nyantakyi.

The disgraced football administrator was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

