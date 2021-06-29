Kwesi Nyantakyi: Ex-GFA boss charged with fraud; granted GHc1 million bail

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, Nyantakyi was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, alongside the Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan.

Fomer GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi Pulse Ghana

The report said the two former football administrators pleaded not guilty and have since been granted a GHc1 million bail with three sureties to be justified.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice El-Freda Denkyi, ordered the prosecutor to serve the defence lawyers with disclosures and witness statements to the defence before adjourning the case to July 23, 2021.

Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resignation as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team subsequently petitioned FIFA and the Attorney General’s Office to take action against Nyantakyi.