Majeed Waris: Ghana striker funds construction of huge mosque in hometown

The Twitter page of the player’s foundation shared photos of the mosque and revealed that work on the project was going on successfully.

“The current state of the two-storey building Mosque under construction in the Lamashegu community in Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana. The project is however wholly funded by our modest founder,” the page tweeted.

Meanwhile, Waris also took to the microblogging site to express his delight at the ongoing project in his hometown.

“Happy to finally see this beautiful project taking shape,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of the mosque.

Waris was born in Lamashegu in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, and currently plays for Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg.

The 30-year-old has featured 16 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side this season and has scored two goals thus far.