Frustrated Man City fans beg Yaya Toure to overturn Champions League curse

It will be recalled that in 2018, Dmitri Seluk, the agent of Yaya Toure, once said that Pep Guardiola will not win the Champions League again due to his treatment of the midfielder at Manchester City.

Toure joined the English side from Barcelona in 2010 and became a cult hero in his eight years at the Etihad Stadium.

The Ivory Coast international’s status in the team, however, started waning following the appointment of Guardiola in the summer of 2016.

The Spanish coach didn’t have the best of relationships with Toure and even froze him out of his squad at some point, with the midfielder eventually departing the club two years later.

Toure’s agent said after the midfielder’s exit that African shamans had placed a curse on Guardiola and will not allow him to win another Champions League title.

“God sees everything. As a man who acted with Yaya, the legend of the club, which under different pretexts did not give the opportunity to go on the field,” Dmitri Seluk said.

“He turned all Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from Manchester City. And I’m sure that many African shamans in the future will not allow Guardiola to win the Champions League. It will be like an African curse on Guardiola. Time will tell if I am right or not.”

On Monday, Manchester City took to Twitter to celebrate Toure, and some of the club’s fans used the occasion to plead with the midfielder to tell his agent to lift the curse.

“We love you Yaya. Always and forever. Legend. Ask the shamans to do the Cityzens a solid,” a fan pleaded.

Another stated: “Maybe if we put a statue of him we can win the Champions League.”

One other fan added: “We have treated you well, now where can we find your agent?”