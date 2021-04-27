RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Maxwell Konadu appointed Black Starlets coach, Annor Walker gets Black Stars B job

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former assistant coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu, has been appointed as coach of Ghana’s U-17 male national team.

Maxwell Konadu Maxwell Konadu sacked as Black Stars assistant coach Pulse Ghana

Konadu’s appointment was confirmed in a statement on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He is replacing Ben Fokuo as coach of the Black Starlets, who has in turn been appointed as Black Princesses head trainer.

The ex-Asante Kotoko gaffer will be assisted by Winfred Dormon and Ignatius Osei Fosu in his new role.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has been appointed as head coach of the Black Stars B.

Annor Walker, a CAF License A holder, led Nania FC to win the MTN FA cup in 2011 after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the final at the Accra Sports stadium.

He again played a key role in Berekum Chelsea’s campaign in the 2012 CAF Champions League when the team qualified to play in the group stages of the competition in their maiden campaign.

Walker will be assisted by WAFA head coach Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogun, while Richard Kingston will serve as the team’s goalkeeper’s trainer.

In other news, Samuel Kwasi Fabin has been retained as head coach of Ghana’s U-23 team, the Black Meteors.

Also, Joyce Boatey-Agyei will continue her job as coach of the national female U-15 team.

