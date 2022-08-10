RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Memphis Depay: Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star

David Ben

According to reports, Juventus are currently negotiating with Memphis Depay's lawyers over a free transfer from Barcelona this summer.

Memphis Depay is negotiating an exit from Barcelona with Juventus ready to snap up the Dutch star this summer
Juventus are currently working on a deal for long-term target Memphis Depay and reportedly offered a two-year contract ready for the former Barcelona no.9.

Barcelona's economic issues are still niggling in the way of the club's operations regardless of the signings made this summer.

Barcelona want to reduce their wage bill in order to try and register the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Kounde amongst others.

The club currently are unable to do so due to La Liga Financial Fair Play regulations and the imbalance in their current wage cap.

Memphis Depay could leave Barcelona this summer.
Barca have also revealed plans to either sell or release players no longer needed in the club, and one of these players is understood to be Depay, who joined the club on a free transfer last year.

As per a report from Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, Depay’s representative Sebastien Ledure is currently working on his release from Barcelona.

Once this is completed he’ll be available to join a new club as a free agent with long-term suitors Juventus already waiting in the wings to snap up the Dutch attacker.

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay
Depay has already been stripped of the Blaugrana's number 9 shirt and is reportedly considering his future, having failed to nail down a starting shirt in Xavi's side.

The Bianconeri have already prepared a two-year contract worth around €5m net per season according to Football Italia.

However, any deal ultimately depends on Barcelona’s transfer market strategy as the Blaugrana may decide not to lose the player for free, which could complicate things.

