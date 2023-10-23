ADVERTISEMENT
Michael Essien is an amazing human being – Ryan Bertrand

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Chelsea and Leicester City defender Ryan Bertrand has described Michael Essien as a fantastic footballer and an amazing human being.

Bertrand and Essien were teammates at Chelsea and won a lot together, including the 2012 UEFA Champions League.

Currently in Ghana as part of a business visit, the English footballer made a guest appearance on UTV’s Real News with Akrobeto.

Discussing his relationship with Essien, Bertrand said: “I know he is a great guy; fantastic footballer and good at both. Fantastic footballer and amazing human being.”

Essien became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win two Premier League and FA Cup titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

The 40-year-old also had stints with Real Madrid and AC Milan before calling time on his career after a brief spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK.

Michael Essien: Five of the best Ghanian footballers of all time
Essien has since taken to management and is currently serving as a first-team assistant coach at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

He also recently acquired both the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

