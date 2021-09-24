Milovan Rajevac: We’ve not agreed to pay Black Stars coach $45,000 – Sports Ministry

The Serbian tactician is the frontrunner for the vacant Ghana coaching job and is currently in the country to confirm his appointment.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Milovan will be paid a monthly salary of $45,000 for his services.

However, reacting to this, the Sports Ministry said such claims are untrue, adding that the GFA is yet to submit its report regarding its engagement of a new coach.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of publications making rounds on social media that the Ministry has given approval for the engagement of Milovan Rajevac as the new coach for the Senior National team, the Black Stars and agreed to pay an amount of $45,000 a month for his services,” the statement said.

“Much as the Ministry is aware of the process of engaging a new coach for the Black Stars by the GFA, the process has not been brought to the attention of the Ministry.

“We wish therefore to state categorically that the publications that the Ministry has agreed to pay $45,000 for the Coach of the Black Stars are untrue and of no basis.”

Pulse Ghana

It added: “It must be noted that the Ministry is awaiting the report of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the engagement of a new coach.

“By this release, the general public is entreated to disregard any such publications and treat it with the contempt it deserves. The Ministry will make it public when a decision is taken on who the new coach will be and his remuneration and conditions of service.”

Milovan had a successful spell with Ghana from 2008 to 2010 before he parted ways with the West Africans.

The 67-year-old guided the Black Stars to the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they lost narrowly to Egypt.

He also led Ghana to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in South Africa, making them only the third African nation to reach that far.