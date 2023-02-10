Mohammed Kudus scores winner as Ajax advance in Dutch Cup

The 22-year-old found the back of the net in the 70th minute after being set up by Dusan Tadic as Ajax run out as winners.
Mohammed Kudus was the match-winner as Ajax Amsterdam defeated FC Twente to qualify for the next stage of the Dutch Cup.
Kudus has been in inspirational form this season, having now scored 15 goals in all competitions for club and country.
The Ghana international has been enjoying an extended run in the Ajax starting line-up since Alfred Schreuder was sacked and replaced by John Heitinga.
Although he has predominantly played as a right winger under Heitinga, Kudus has been excelling in the position.
“It is a new position for me and therefore also good for my development. We also sometimes switch positions. That also makes us unpredictable as a team,” Kudus said after scoring the winner against FC Twente.
“This third win in a row gives us a huge boost. It wasn’t an easy game [vs Twente], but the most important thing was to make it to the next round of the cup. ”We didn’t play our best football, but we did stay close together. We did that right.”
Ajax have won each of their last three matches under Heitinga.
