Mohammed Kudus scores winner as Ajax advance in Dutch Cup

Kudus has been in inspirational form this season, having now scored 15 goals in all competitions for club and country.

The Ghana international has been enjoying an extended run in the Ajax starting line-up since Alfred Schreuder was sacked and replaced by John Heitinga.

Although he has predominantly played as a right winger under Heitinga, Kudus has been excelling in the position.

“It is a new position for me and therefore also good for my development. We also sometimes switch positions. That also makes us unpredictable as a team,” Kudus said after scoring the winner against FC Twente.

“This third win in a row gives us a huge boost. It wasn’t an easy game [vs Twente], but the most important thing was to make it to the next round of the cup. ”We didn’t play our best football, but we did stay close together. We did that right.”