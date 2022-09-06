Mohammed Kudus to finally start in Champions League game against Rangers

The 22-year-old had an amazing pre-season with Ajax and even scored in each of the friendly matches that the club was involved in.

However, he has been sparingly used by Schreuder since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, having not started any games yet.

According to a report by Joy Sports, Kudus is expected to make his first start of the season against Rangers in the Champions League.

The report suggests he will come in for Brian Brobbey in the starting line-up and will play as a false nine as he did in most of the team’s pre-season matches.

Kudus was the subject of a transfer bid from English club Everton in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Last week, it emerged that the young playmaker had boycotted training in an attempt to force the Dutch champions into sanctioning his move to Everton.