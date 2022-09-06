Kudus hasn’t played much this season and his lack of game time has led to criticism of manager Alfred Schreuder.
Mohammed Kudus to finally start in Champions League game against Rangers
Ghanaian playmaker Mohammed Kudus is set to start his first game for Ajax this season when the Dutch side takes on Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old had an amazing pre-season with Ajax and even scored in each of the friendly matches that the club was involved in.
However, he has been sparingly used by Schreuder since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, having not started any games yet.
According to a report by Joy Sports, Kudus is expected to make his first start of the season against Rangers in the Champions League.
The report suggests he will come in for Brian Brobbey in the starting line-up and will play as a false nine as he did in most of the team’s pre-season matches.
Kudus was the subject of a transfer bid from English club Everton in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.
Last week, it emerged that the young playmaker had boycotted training in an attempt to force the Dutch champions into sanctioning his move to Everton.
However, Ajax stood firm and even rejected another £15 million bid from Frank Lampard’s side on transfer deadline day.