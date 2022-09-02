I’m not sure time is right for Kudus to leave Ajax – George Boateng

Despite Ajax’s reluctance to allow Kudus to leave, the player has had very limited game time this season, having not started any of their three league games thus far.

Earlier this week, the 22-year-old boycotted training in an attempt to force the Dutch champions into sanctioning his move to Everton.

However, Ajax stood firm and even rejected another £15 million bid from Frank Lampard’s side on transfer deadline day.

Reacting to Kudus’ situation, Boateng, who was born in Ghana but played for the Netherlands, said he’s unsure if it’s the right time for the playmaker to leave Ajax.

“In terms of Kudus, we don’t know the ins and outs of everything but all we do now is there has been an interest from a different club from the UK. I think he is developing very well,” Boateng told Joy Sports.

“He is a country where football is of high level and I am sure if you speak to Mo [Kudus] he would say that he learnt a lot in his time at Ajax.

“Whether it’s time for him to leave I am not quite sure but all we would like to have is for Mohammed Kudus to play more games.”