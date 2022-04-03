Mohammed Salisu wants to play for Ghana – Otto Addo

Addo refused to shed light on Salisu’s situation, but noted that he had “very good talks” with the center-back two months ago.

“I got to know Mohammed [Salisu]. I went to Southampton I think two months ago, we had very good talks and for you to understand it will take longer,” the Black Stars coach told GHOne TV.

“I don’t even want to talk about him, maybe it’s his decision if he wants to talk. For an outsider, it’s easy to say he doesn’t want to come. But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons.

“I really appreciate him for taking the time to explain his problems and I hope the time will come. It will come... he wants to play.”

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Europe, having made an impressive start to the season at Southampton.

Pulse Ghana

He has taken the Premier League by storm after starring in matches against Manchester United, Arsenal and recently Manchester City.

However, all attempts to get him to play for the Black Stars have proven futile so far, with the center-back rejecting a call-up to feature at the 2021 AFCON.