'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

Tosin Abayomi

'They went out with red ears' - Mourinho explains how bad first half cost AS Roma a point against Real Betis.

Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis
Mourinho blasts Tammy Abraham as AS Roma held by Real Betis

AS Roma played out a 1-1 draw with Real Betis in a matchday four Europa League group fixture played on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

In a tightly contested first half, Real Betis went in front in the 34th minute when Sergio Canales converted a ball through to him by Rodrigo Sánchez.

Roma went to the halftime break behind at home but responded to start the second period.

In the 53rd minute, Andrea Belotti equalized from a cross by Mohamed Camara.

Roma created decent chances in the second half but would have to settle for a draw against a resilient Real Betis side.

Andrea Belotti equalized from a cross by Mohamed Camara
Andrea Belotti equalized from a cross by Mohamed Camara Pulse Nigeria

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho gave a detailed assessment of the result and performance of the team.

Mourinho talked about the roles of forwards Belotti and Tammy Abraham in the result.

"The first half is not what I asked Abraham and Belotti, for me the first half was bad. They went out with red ears.

"Fantastic second half, great responsibility in improving the team. It's not about the goal but about not losing the ball. I liked the second half so much.

He explained that the first half cost his team three points emphasizing the second half turnaround and impact on their qualification to the knockout stages."

Jose Mourinho had to be physically restrained
Jose Mourinho had to be physically restrained Imago

Mourinho said, “It is a game of great pressure, today it is not a group match for us, if we lose we are out.

"Arriving 1-0 after 45 minutes is real pressure, it's the pressure you usually feel in an in or out.

"I think without a doubt we deserved the draw that is life. Maybe with the qualities we have, in the last 10 minutes, we can risk more.

AS Roma returns to action in Serie A against Sampdoria
AS Roma returns to action in Serie A against Sampdoria Pulse Nigeria

“We have the quality to try more in the final but today we had to play with our heads, we are alive, two games to play and win.

"If we don't win, we're out. It is good because we only think of ourselves without thinking of any other results."

AS Roma returns to action in Serie A against Sampdoria on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

