‘It’s 2022, do better’ – Nadia Eke blasts Akufo-Addo for meeting Black Stars and ignoring Black Princesses

This came just two days after the Black Princesses also defeated Ethiopia to qualify for the U20 Women’s World Cup in Coast Rica.

Reacting to this, Nadia Eke called out the President for inviting the Black Stars to the Jubilee House and leaving out the Black Princesses.

“Cool and all but I need y’all to keep the same energy for our U-20 Women’s team who also qualified for their World Cup,” the triple jumper wrote on her Instagram stories.

“Sports are not inherently male, Mr President Nana Akufo-Addo. Also what message do we send young girls about their importance when we do stuff like this. It’s 2022, do better. Disappointed but not surprised.”

Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.