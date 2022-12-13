ADVERTISEMENT
Netherlands’ Jeremie Frimpong still eligible to play for Ghana after not featuring at World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong is still eligible to play for Ghana after failing to play a single minute during the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old has been in imperious form for Bayer Leverkusen this season and has been a standout in the Bundesliga.

Frimpong scored five goals and provided three assists for the German side in the first half of the season before joining the Netherlands for the World Cup.

Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong Pulse Ghana

However, he never got to kick a ball for the European side in Qatar, with coach Louis van Gaal preferring Denzel Dumfries in the right wing-back position.

The fact that the right-back didn’t play at the World Cup means he is still eligible to play for Ghana, having not been competitively capped by the Netherlands.

Frimpong was born to Ghanaian and Dutch parents, although he has previously intimated that he doesn’t want to play for the Black Stars.

Speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf in 2021, he disclosed that the only country he wants to represent is the Netherlands.

“I was born in the Netherlands, so for me it’s simple: I want to play for Orange (Dutch national team),” Frimpong said last year.

The defender joined Manchester City at the age of nine and spend almost a decade at the club’s famous academy.

Frimpong moved to Scottish giants Celtic in 2019 before completing a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

He has already represented the Netherlands at U-19 and U-20 level, although he’s yet to make a senior appearance for the Oranje.

Emmanuel Ayamga
