Nico Williams: Brother of Inaki Williams handed Spain call-up

The Athletic Bilbao winger has already featured for Spain’s U-18s and U21s, where he was a key player before earning a first senior call-up.

Nico, who was born in Spain, returned to Ghana in June with his senior brother, sparking rumours of a nationality switch.

But while Inaki has since confirmed his decision to play for Ghana, his younger brother had been tight-lipped so far.

In a recent interview, the player’s uncle, Richard Ahenkorah, urged Ghanaians to be patient with his nephew and that he would make his decision when he’s ready.

However, Nico’s invite by Luis Enrique to the Spain national team may just have ended any hope of him playing for Ghana.

The winger has previously been vocal about his ties to Ghana, and even named Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan as his childhood idol.

He said he has been watching Gyan since age six and even tried to copy his style of play when he was growing up.

“When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals,” the 20-year-old told 3Sports.

“I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practised to be like him and try to score goals like him.”