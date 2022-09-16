RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nico Williams: Brother of Inaki Williams handed Spain call-up

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Inaki Williams, has received his debut invite to the Spain national team.

Nico Williams: Brother Inaki Williams handed Spain call-up
Nico Williams: Brother Inaki Williams handed Spain call-up

The 20-year-old is part of La Roja’s 25-man squad for their UEFA Nations League games against Switzerland and Portugal later this month.

Recommended articles

The Athletic Bilbao winger has already featured for Spain’s U-18s and U21s, where he was a key player before earning a first senior call-up.

Nico, who was born in Spain, returned to Ghana in June with his senior brother, sparking rumours of a nationality switch.

But while Inaki has since confirmed his decision to play for Ghana, his younger brother had been tight-lipped so far.

In a recent interview, the player’s uncle, Richard Ahenkorah, urged Ghanaians to be patient with his nephew and that he would make his decision when he’s ready.

However, Nico’s invite by Luis Enrique to the Spain national team may just have ended any hope of him playing for Ghana.

The winger has previously been vocal about his ties to Ghana, and even named Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan as his childhood idol.

He said he has been watching Gyan since age six and even tried to copy his style of play when he was growing up.

“When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals,” the 20-year-old told 3Sports.

“I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practised to be like him and try to score goals like him.”

Nico has played five matches for Athletic Bilbao this season, scoring once and providing two assists.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

‘I’ve been to Nigeria but Ghana gave me best welcome’ – Patrice Evra

‘I’ve been to Nigeria but Ghana gave me best welcome’ – Patrice Evra

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

‘I want to play’ – Brian Brobbey reacts to losing his position to Kudus

‘I want to play’ – Brian Brobbey reacts to losing his position to Kudus