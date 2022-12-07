‘The league is tough’ – Odion Ighalo advises Ronaldo to move to Saudi Arabia

The future of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains unclear, although reports suggest Saudi club Al Nassr have tabled a mouthwatering $200 million per year offer for the Portuguese.

Ighalo previously played for Saudi side Al Shabab believes the country’s league is tougher than people think and has urged Ronaldo to consider joining Al Nassr.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is hugely ambitious and I think he will want to play in a Champions League team and end his career well, but you never can say. He has a decision to make,” the Nigerian striker told The Athletic.

“I wish him all the best in that decision and hopefully he does come to Saudi Arabia. Before I came, I thought the league would be a pushover but now, having played for two seasons, I know it’s one of the toughest in the region.

“Al Hilal won the AFC Champions League in 2019 and 2021 and qualified for the Club World Cup. The league is growing faster than I expected. More foreign players, coaches and the federation is backing it and you can see that reflected in the Saudi team.”

Ighalo further stated that, should Ronaldo move to Saudi Arabia, he will help to boost the league and bring more following.

“You never can tell, I would love him to do that. I would love for him to come to Saudi because he would boost the league and add more fanbase to the league.