The 59-year-old has made just one change to the side that beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening AFCON qualifying game.

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan is replaced in the starting line-up by young pacey winger Samuel Owusu.

READ ALSO: 5 key observations from Ghana’s 2-0 win over South Africa The Black Stars will hope to make it two wins from two games in Group C when the play against Sao Tome and Principe later today.

Below is Ghana’s starting XI for the game:

Richard Ofori; Andy Yiadom, Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Kassim Nuhu; Iddrisu Baba, Dede Ayew (C) Thomas Partey, Samuel Owusu; Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Boateng.