Patricia Morales: Meet the girlfriend of Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams

Inaki and Patricia have been together for almost five years now and their love continues to grow stronger and stronger.

Last month, the Athletic Bilbao forward shared a photo of himself and his partner having a lovely vacation in Mykonos.

Inaki and his brother, Nico, visited Ghana in June, and paid a courtesy call on their traditional home to reconnect with their roots.

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to the European nation over two decades ago.

Earlier in July, Inaki declared his readiness to represent Ghana after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.

“Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-Shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars,” he said in an announcement video.

“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture is here, and there are players who would mean more. I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and feels Ghana 100%.”