'The James Maddison show' - Reactions as Leicester end losing streak with Forest thrashing

In what was a clash of the bottom teams in the league, Brendan Rodgers was looking to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat in the league while Steve Cooper's Forest were hoping to end a four-game losing streak.

It was a positive start for the hosts who found themselves in great attacking positions in the opening five minutes of the game with Dewsbury-Hall heading James Maddison's cross wide from five yards in the fifth minute in what would have been the opener.

In the 14th minute again, Leicester had a good goalscoring opportunity as James Maddison whipped a beautiful box into the box from a free-kick, only for an unmarked Jamie Vardy to head wide of the post.

The hosts continued to dominate in the opening 20 minutes of the game until the visitors launched a quick-fire counter-attack as Gibbs-White played Taiwo Awoniyi through on goal, but the Super Eagles striker saw his shot hit the post in the 22nd minute.

Twitter

Three minutes later, the breakthrough finally came through as James Maddison's effort was deflected into the back of the Forest net after Jese Lingard's mis-control on the edge of his own box to put the Foxes in the lead.

And the Foxes' domination continued to pay off as they doubled their advantage in the 27th minute after Jamie Vardy found Harvey Barnes who unleashed a brilliant curling effort into the Forest net to put the hosts 2-0 up.

And the Foxes' confidence only got better with the visitors struggling to find a response as their woes compounded more.

James Maddison once again scored a spectacular free-kick in the 35th minute to grab his brace and get Leicester's third goal of the match as Steve Cooper's men looked set for another setback.

Twitter

Leicester remained in control having cruised to a deserved 3-0 lead over Nottingham Forest at the break thanks to three goals in quick succession, with Steve Cooper's team failing to play a single shot on target in the opening 45.

The second half resumed with the visitors hoping to launch a comeback as Taiwo Awoniyi latched onto McKenna's through ball only to see his effort saved by Danny Ward in the 52nd minute.

However, after some tactical changes from Brenda Rodgers, it was the Foxes who extended their lead even further in the 73rd minute, with Maddison once more in the thick of the action, finding second-half substitute Patson Daka who flicked home in sublime fashion with the inside of his heel from Maddison's low pass to put the hosts 4-0 clear.

Twitter

Forest tried to find a consolation goal in the 88th minute after Gibbs-White headed a cross goalwards from second-half substitute and Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis but his effort was dealt with easily by Danny Ward.

Eventually, there would be no consolation for Steve Cooper's Forest as they were condemned to their fifth straight defeat in the Premier League by full-time with Leicester picking up their first three points of the season.

Social Media Reactions

Following the win for Leicester, fans have taken to social media to praise the brilliance of Foxes star James Maddison who grabbed a brace on Monday night.

Twitter

Fans have now called for England manager Gareth Southgate to include him in his final squad for November's World Cup in Qatar after excluding him from England's latest Nations League campaign which saw them relegated in the recent international break.