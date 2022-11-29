Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

On Monday morning, Cameroon produced one of the best comebacks in World Cup history as they came back from 3-1 down to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw against Serbia.

The Indomitable Lions had taken the lead through Jean-Charles Castelletto, but two quickfire goals from Strahinja Pavlović and Sergej Milinković-Savić turned the game around for Serbia.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal added a third in the second half for the European nation to kill Cameroon's hopes.

However, as the popular saying says, never say never; Cameroon mounted a superb comeback through Vincent Aboubakar, who came on to score and set up another to help the five-time African champions secure a remarkable draw.

The Indomitable Lions' performance is the latest in the long list of greatest comebacks in the World Cup.

In light of this, we want to take a look at some of the greatest World Cup comebacks.

Austria vs Switzerland (1954 World Cup)

This is not just one of the greatest World Cup comebacks but also one of the greatest matches of all time. Neighbours Austria and Switzerland met in a highly-entertaining quarter-final match in Lausanne, with the Austrian winning a memorable clash.

Hosts, Switzerland started like a house on fire, racing into a three-goal lead inside the first 20 minutes.

However, Austria would go on to produce arguably the greatest comebacks in World Cup history as they scored three quickfire goals between the 25th and 27th minute to level 3-3 before taking the lead in the 32nd minute.

Austria extended their lead two minutes later before Switzerland reduced the deficit to 5-4 in the 39th minute.

The Austrians then restored their two-goal lead in the 53rd minute, but Switzerland made it 6-5 on the hour mark.

However, Austria went home with the bragging rights as they scored in the 76th minute to secure a memorable win.

Belgium vs Japan ( 2018 World Cup)

Belgium went into their round of 16 clash against Japan as the favourites, but they were given the scare of their lives at Rostov Arena.

Following a goalless draw in the first half, Japan took the lead three minutes into the second half through Genki Haraguchi before Takashi Inui's strike four minutes later put Belgium on the verge of exit.

But Belgium were handed a lifeline when Jan Vertonghen pulled one back in the 69th with a fluke header. Minutes later, Marouane Fellaini headed Belgium level with a brilliant header.

The match appeared to be heading to extra time until Nacer Chadli finished a brilliant counter-attack to seal a memorable comeback for Belgium.

Italy vs West Germany (1970 World Cup)

Italy and Germany have had some great battles, but their battle in the semi-final of the 1970 World Cup is arguably the best of the bunch.

The match, which took place in Mexico City, had everything you could want in a football game.

Italy took the lead as early as the eighth minute through Roberto Boninsegna and led for most parts of the game until r Karl-Heinz Schnellinger equalised for West Germany in the 90th minute to send the match to extra time.

Having trailed for most parts of the game, it was the Germans who took the lead in extra time through Gerd Muller in the 94th minute.

However, Tarcisio Burgnich levelled for the Italians four minutes later before Gigi Riva put the Italians ahead. But in another twist, Muller scored again to level for Germany.

Nonetheless, it was the Italians who eventually had the last laugh in a game of comebacks as Gianni Rivera scored the game's winner.

West Germany vs Hungary (1954 World Cup)

This match will go down as one of the greatest World Cup games of all time. West Germany met the highly-fancied Hungary in the 1954 World Cup final.

The Hungary golden generation started brightly as the legendary Ferenc Puskas put the side ahead in the sixth minute before Zoltan Cizbor made it two in the eighth minute.

However, Maximilian Morlock pulled one back for Germany two minutes later before a brace from Helmut Rahn (18th and 84th minute) secured a stunning comeback win for the Germans.

Portugal vs North Korea (1966 World Cup)

Portugal and North Korea played out one of the greatest matches in World Cup history when they clashed in the 1966 quarter-final.

The Portuguese, led by Eusebio and other Benfica greats, were the favourites against the unknown North Koreans. Although the Koreans had stunned the world in the same competition when they beat Italy, Portugal were still seen as the clear favourites going into the match.