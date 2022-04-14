‘We'll not change our religion because of 28-day World Cup’ – Qatar to LGBT groups

Al Ansari is the director of the Department of International Cooperation and also doubles as the Chairman of the National Counterterrorism Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

"You want to demonstrate your view about the (LGBTQ) situation, demonstrate it in a society where it will be accepted… We cannot change the laws or our religion for a 28-day tournament," he told the Associated Press.

"We realize that this man got the ticket, comes here to watch the game, not to demonstrate, a political (act) or something which is in his mind.”

Al Ansari further warned LGBTQ+ groups against raising rainbow flags or demonstrating for their rights during the World Cup.

According to him, the safety of gay groups that try to demonstrate in the stands during the World Cup cannot be guaranteed.

“If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it's not because I really want to, really, take it, to really insult him, but to protect him,” he said.

"Because if it's not me, somebody else around him might attack (him)... I cannot guarantee the behaviour of the whole people. And I will tell him: 'Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.'"

Concerns have been raised by pro-LGBTQ+ groups since Qatar were awarded the right to host the World Cup.