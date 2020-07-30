According to him, Jordan has all it takes to become the substantive skipper of the national team.

Jordan has been one of Ghana best players in recent years and enjoyed an impressive season with Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew becomes Ghana’s highest scorer in the EPL

The 28-year-old netted nine times for the Eagles in the just ended season and was deservedly adjudged the club’s Player of the Year.

The striker also won Crystal Palace’s Players’ Player of the Year and Goal of the Season awards.

Rahim believes Jordan has grown into a leader and should be made the next captain of the Black Stars.

“What I know personally, apart from Dede [Andre Ayew] and Jonathan Mensah, I think Jordan should be the next captain because he has been there for long, but the coach has the power to decide,” he told Adom TV.

“However, I feel he deserves to be the assistant captain for now, because he has the character and he is a leader as well.”

Jordan’s elder brother, Andre, is currently the skipper of the Black Stars, with Inter Milan’s Kwadwo Asamoah serving as his deputy.

Meanwhile, Rahim featured for Ghana at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and was capped nine times during his time with the national team.