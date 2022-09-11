Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

The Los Blancos didn't have the brightest of starts as they first found themselves trailing in the first-half after Vedat Muriqi gave the visitors the lead in the 35th minute.

However, the hosts soon improved and roared back into the game 10 minutes later courtesy of a goal from Federico Valverde.

Both sides went into the break with the scoreline level but the hosts would put up an emphatic display in the second half to put the game to bed as expected.

Vinicius Junior continued his red-hot form for the champions and gave his side the lead in the 72nd minute after an assist from Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo would himself get his goal and extend Los Blancos' lead after scoring in the 89th minute.

But the hosts were not done yet as a dominant Madrid would land one final blow after summer signing Antonio Rudiger volleyed home in the 93rd minute in stoppage time to seal the comeback for the defending champions.

Social Media Reactions

Following the win on Sunday, fans have taken to social media to react to two players in particular.

Antonio Rudiger has been praised for his impressive performance on the afternoon while were not impressed with his Belgian teammate Eden Hazard.

The 31-year -old was given his first start in La Liga this season after impressing in the champions league last week. However, Hazard filed to make any real impact in Saturday's clash.