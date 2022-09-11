RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions as Hazard ghosts but Rudiger shines in Real Madrid victory

David Ben

Eden Hazard and Toni Rudiger both had contrasting fortunes as they were handed their first starts in La Liga on Sunday, and here's what the fans have said.

Social media reactions as Real Madrid crush Mallorca at home on Sunday afternoon in La LIga
Social media reactions as Real Madrid crush Mallorca at home on Sunday afternoon in La LIga

Real Madrid cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over RCD Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Los Blancos didn't have the brightest of starts as they first found themselves trailing in the first-half after Vedat Muriqi gave the visitors the lead in the 35th minute.

However, the hosts soon improved and roared back into the game 10 minutes later courtesy of a goal from Federico Valverde.

Real Madrid won 4-1 against Mallorca on Sunday in La Liga
Real Madrid won 4-1 against Mallorca on Sunday in La Liga Twitter

Both sides went into the break with the scoreline level but the hosts would put up an emphatic display in the second half to put the game to bed as expected.

Vinicius Junior continued his red-hot form for the champions and gave his side the lead in the 72nd minute after an assist from Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo would himself get his goal and extend Los Blancos' lead after scoring in the 89th minute.

Rodrygo scored and assisted in Real Madrid's win obver Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday
Rodrygo scored and assisted in Real Madrid's win obver Mallorca in La Liga on Sunday Twitter

But the hosts were not done yet as a dominant Madrid would land one final blow after summer signing Antonio Rudiger volleyed home in the 93rd minute in stoppage time to seal the comeback for the defending champions.

Following the win on Sunday, fans have taken to social media to react to two players in particular.

Toni Rudiger scored his first goal for Real Madrid
Toni Rudiger scored his first goal for Real Madrid Pulse Sports

Antonio Rudiger has been praised for his impressive performance on the afternoon while were not impressed with his Belgian teammate Eden Hazard.

The 31-year -old was given his first start in La Liga this season after impressing in the champions league last week. However, Hazard filed to make any real impact in Saturday's clash.

Here are some of the reactions from fans below:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Paul Pogba has reportedly admitted to paying a witchcraft doctor

Paul Pogba admits to using 'witchcraft' amid Mbappe 'juju' claims

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel