There was a win in all the seven league centres on matchday 11.

Accra Hearts of Oak were the big winners when they secured a 1-2 away win in Cape Coast against Dwarfs.

The home fans who were not happy with officiating allegedly attacked the match officials.

Karela FC continued their impressive home form as they defeated West African Football Academy (WAFA) 2-0.

Liberty Professionals walloped Elmina Sharks 3-1 at Dansoman on Sunday.

While Ashanti Gold avenged their first round 2-0 defeat in the hands of their regional rivals Asante Kotoko when they won 1-0 win at Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

At Dawu, Dreams FC managed to beat Inter Allies 1-0.

Whereas Bechem United edged in-form Medeama SC 1-0 and Aduana Stars piped Berekum Chelsea in the Brong Ahafo derby.

After the end of matchday 11, Hearts of Oak are still occupying the summit of zone B with 22 points, with Karela FC trailing them by just a point.

In zone, A Medeama, despite the defeat are still leading the pack with 19 points with Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars on 15 points occupying the 2nd and third positions, respectively (separated by head to head).

