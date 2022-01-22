Sack Milovan Rajevac and reconstitute Black Stars management committee – Sports Ministry to GFA

The Black Stars has been eliminated in the group stage after Milovan Rajevac's side suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The defeat condemns the Black Stars to an exit in the group stages of the AFCON for the first time since 2006.

Mustapha Ussif said the country has lost confidence in the team and questioned the capacity of the coach.

"The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac," the statement said.

Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju

The Ministry ordered the GFA to dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.

"Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee," the statement added.

Earlier, President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, said Ghanaians calling for the head or the dismissal of coach Milovan Rajevac is premature.

In an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM, he said the FA will take the right decision for Ghana.

"It is important we have cool heads, engage and take the right decisions for Ghana," he said.

Kurt Okraku also reiterated that the coach was the one who selected the players for the tournament.