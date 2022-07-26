RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

South Africans welcome home WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana in style

Izuchukwu Akawor

Amapiano was the beat of the day as South Africa came out in their thousands to welcome home WAFCON winners Banyana Banyana.

A cross section of South Africans who came out to welcome home their heroes.
A cross section of South Africans who came out to welcome home their heroes.

Winners of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana of South Africa have landed in the rainbow nations amidst fanfare.

Banyana Banyana touched down at the Or Tambo International Airport on Tuesday with hundreds of their supporters on the ground to welcome them.

South Africa was crowned African champions for the first time in their history after a 2-1 win over host, Morocco, in a keenly contested final on Saturday.

Two second-half goals from Hildah Magaia propelled the women from the rainbow nation to their first-ever WAFCON title, putting an end to their long wait for the coveted title.

Hildah Magaia, the match winner.
Hildah Magaia, the match winner. Pulse Nigeria

South Africa lifted the title without losing a single game, seeing off competitions from dethroned defending champions, Nigeria and hosts, Atlas Lionesses, on their way to victory.

A cross-section of the fans who came out en masse. (Image/SasolLeague, Twitter.)
A cross-section of the fans who came out en masse. (Image/SasolLeague, Twitter.) Pulse Nigeria

On Tuesday, the team finally arrived back in South Africa in fanfare as thousands of South Africans came out to dance and celebrate their heroines.

Amapiano, the South African beat taking over the airspace, was the beat of the day as the Government via the Minister of Sports showered money on the team.

As per Soccer Laduma, the Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, handed out a cheque of R4.5 million. The ladies were also promised a further handsome reward of R400, 000.

"It is going to be a law in this country for Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana to be paid equally because we are making that happen as a government,” Mthethwa said during his speech.

South Africa are the women's champions of Africa
South Africa are the women's champions of Africa Getty Images

“It's not only this team but all women's teams. We are supporting them as the government,” he added.

Watch how the latest African Champions, Banyana Banyana, were given a heroes' welcome at the Airport by South Africans.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana lifted the WAFCON title for the first time after losing four finals.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

