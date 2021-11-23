RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Spanish great Ramos finally poised for PSG debut

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sergio Ramos has not played for for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in July

Sergio Ramos has not played for for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in July Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Sergio Ramos has not played for for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in July Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Spanish great Sergio Ramos could make his long-awaited first appearance for Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's Champions League group match with Manchester City.

Recommended articles

The 35-year-old defender has not played for the French side since joining from his long-time club Real Madrid in July due to a recurring problem with a calf muscle.

Ramos is likely to be on the bench for the clash between the top two in the group with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe starting in central defence. 

Ramos arrived at PSG with a glittering CV, having won the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League trophies with Real.

City top the group on nine points, a point clear of PSG with Belgian outfit Club Brugge four points further adrift with two matches remaining. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Confirmed: Here are the five teams Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs

Confirmed: Here are the five teams that Ghana could face in the World Cup play-offs

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

‘He would’ve faced socio-economic problems if Ghana lost’ – South Africa extend ‘beef’ to Akufo-Addo

‘He would’ve faced socio-economic problems if Ghana lost’ – South Africa extend ‘beef’ to Akufo-Addo

Mourinho promises to buy Ghanaian prodigy Afena-Gyan new shoes after scoring a brace

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho