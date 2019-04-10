The Porcupine Warriors will enter into this game well inspired after securing a 3-0 away win at Nkoranza against Eleven Wonders over the weekend.

The Miners held Aduana Stars to a one all draw at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium last week Sunday.

Kotoko vs AshGold has been a regular fixture lately despite lack of domestic football: The Kumasi giants defeated the Obuasi lads 3-2 in a friendly game last year September and the latter avenged the defeat by winning by that same margin at home.

They battled it out in the Kufour Cup to help raise funds in support of the foundation of former President John Agyekum Kufour.

Asante Kotoko are on six points, having won twice and lost one, while AshGold have won one and drawn two of the three games played thus far in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition.

The rest of the fixtures in of the zone A of the competition are as follows:

Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana Stars

Medeama SC v Bechem United

Zone B

Elmina Sharks vs Liberty

Hearts vs Dwarfs

Inter Allies Dreams

WAFA vs Karela